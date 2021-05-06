20 million more people face food crises, as acute hunger rates hit 5-year high

A new report has classified people in Burkina Faso, South Sudan and Yemen as being in “disaster”, which means they need immediate action to prevent widespread death and the collapse of the means. subsistence. This year’s report on food crises presents the grimest snapshot to date of global food insecurity. Thousands of displaced people camp under trees in Minkaman, northeastern South Sudan (file photo). Credit: Andrew Green / IPS

UNITED NATIONS, May 6 (IPS) – The COVID-19 pandemic, protracted conflicts and climate change have created an untenable situation for the most vulnerable, with 155 million people in 55 territories suffering from severe food insecurity, pushing acute hunger figures at 5 -year high.

This is indicated by the Global Network Against Food Crises, an alliance of humanitarian partners working to prevent hunger and respond to food crises. The network, which was founded by the European Union, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Program (WFP), released the findings of its 2021 global report on food crises on Wednesday May 6.

Partners have published an annual report on food crises since 2017, but this year’s publication presents the grimest snapshot to date of global food insecurity. He reported that 20 million more people faced acute hunger in 2020 compared to the previous year.

Stating that at the end of 2020, the zero hunger goal by 2030 seemed “increasingly out of reach,” the report classified 133,000 people in Burkina Faso, South Sudan and Yemen as being in “disaster”, which means they need immediate action to prevent widespread death and collapse of livelihoods.

In addition, he said that children living in countries in food crisis are particularly vulnerable to malnutrition. In the 55 food crisis countries examined, nearly 16 million children under 5 were acutely malnourished, while 75.2 million children under 5 were stunted.

Network partners say it is possible to reverse the growing trend of food insecurity, but it requires urgent commitment, funding and action.

“Humanity can now fly a helicopter drone and even split molecules to generate oxygen on the distant planet of Mars, but here on Earth 155 million members of our human family are suffering from acute hunger and their lives and their livelihoods are threatened by lack. the most basic of foods. The contrast is shocking and unacceptable, ”FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu said.

FAO chief says as the international and humanitarian community prepares for the UN Food Systems Summit in September, the information in reports like this should serve as a guide to finding solutions to crises of hunger in the world.

“This requires a daring transformation of the food industrymore efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable systems. This includes the development of early warning systems linked to anticipatory actions to protect livelihoods and food security before a shock or threat emerges, ”he said.

The executive director of the United Nations Children’s Fund, Henrietta Fore, said at the launch that the situation was concerning. She said COVID-19, with its lockdowns, economic and social shocks, had exacerbated a fragile nutritional situation.

“In virtually all of the crises described in this year’s report, the most vulnerable are young children and marginalized and hard-to-reach populations,” she said. “These children and their communities must be our priority. We need to invest in data and information systems that help us identify vulnerability and risk hotspots at subnational levels in key countries. This information is essential for effectively targeting resources to reach the children, their families and their communities who need them most. “

While partners bemoan the staggering statistics of acute food insecurity, the outlook is equally dire. They say the threat of famine persists in some of the world’s worst food crises.

“Tragically, this report is just the tip of the iceberg facing us around the world,” said WFP Executive Director David Beasley.

“The global picture is even bleaker when you consider all the countries severely affected by hunger. For example, chronic hunger, which was 690 million, now accounts for 130 million more people. “

The report predicts that while conflict will remain the main driver of food crises in 2021, the economic fallout from COVID-19 will exacerbate acute food insecurity in fragile economies. According to projections, 142 million people would be in a situation of food crisis, emergency or famine, in 40 territories for which forecasts are available.

“High levels of acute food insecurity will persist in countries facing protracted conflicts by limiting access to livelihoods and agricultural fields, uprooting people from their homes and increasing the reliance of displaced populations on humanitarian aid for their basic needs, ”the report said.

The Global Food Crisis Network says that while humanitarian aid is urgent, on its own, it is insufficient to cope with the scale of the current crises. The Network says the answer also lies in peace and the transformation of global food systems.

“A system in which the most vulnerable continue to bear the heaviest burden of global crises is broken. We must seize this opportunity to transform food systems, reduce the number of people in need of humanitarian food assistance and contribute significantly to sustainable development and peaceful and prosperous societies, ”he said.