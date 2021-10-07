World
20 dead as earthquake shakes southern Pakistan – Times of India
QUETTA: About 20 people were killed and dozens seriously injured when a shallow earthquake struck southern Pakistan in the early hours of Thursday as people slept, government officials said.
Many victims died when roofs and walls collapsed after the 5.7 magnitude earthquake, with health workers treating the injured with torches after a blackout.
A woman and six children were among the 20 dead, Suhail Anwar Hashmi, a senior provincial government official, told AFP.
“We are receiving information that 20 people have been killed as a result of the earthquake. Rescue efforts are underway,” added Provincial Interior Minister Mir Zia ullah Langau.
Naseer Nasar, head of Balochistan’s provincial disaster management authority, told AFP that between 15 and 20 people had died, but warned the toll could rise.
The hardest hit area has been the remote mountainous town of Harnai in Balochistan, where a lack of paved roads, electricity and mobile phone coverage hampered rescue efforts.
The earthquake caused a power outage in the region, with health workers working without lighting in a poorly equipped public hospital.
“We operated without electricity using torches and portable flashlights,” Zahoor Tarin, a senior official at Harnai government hospital, told AFP.
“Most of the injured came with fractured limbs. Dozens of people were sent back after first aid while around 40 seriously injured people were sent to Quetta in ambulances, “he added.
The United States Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 5.7 and struck around 3 a.m. at a depth of about 20 kilometers (12 miles).
The earthquake was also felt in the provincial capital of Balochistan, Quetta.
Pakistan straddles the border where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet, making the country vulnerable to earthquakes.
In October 2015, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake in Pakistan and Afghanistan killed nearly 400 people on rugged terrain that hampered relief efforts.
The country was also struck by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake on October 8, 2005, which killed more than 73,000 people and left an estimated 3.5 million homeless, mostly in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
