2 planes collide at Dubai’s main airport; no injuries

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Two airliners from low-cost Bahrain-based FlyDubai and Gulf Air collided on the taxiway at Dubai International Airport early Thursday morning, although authorities did not report any injuries in the incident.

FlyDubai said one of its Boeing 737-800 aircraft heading for Kyrgyzstan was affected by “a minor incident” and was forced to return to the podium. He said the passengers took a later flight, which took off six hours later.

“FlyDubai will work with authorities to investigate the incident,” the airline said, adding that the collision damaged a wing tip on one of the planes.

Gulf Air said one of its planes “was hit on the tail by a plane from another airline.” Gulf Air did not identify the plane involved, but said it was “working to reconnect all passengers to their final destinations.” Gulf Air transports passengers from Dubai International Airport to its hub at Bahrain International Airport in Manama.

Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest airport for international travel before the coronavirus pandemic, said the collision forced them to close one of its two runways for two hours. He said operations had not been affected by the shutdown.