2 people smugglers convicted of manslaughter in UK
LONDON – Two members of international human smuggler gang were convicted of manslaughter on Monday the death of 39 people whose bodies were found in the back of a container truck in the south-east of England last year.
A jury at London’s Central Criminal Court has found Gheorghe Nica, a 43-year-old Romanian mechanic, and Eamonn Harrison, a 24-year-old truck driver from Northern Ireland, guilty of the deaths of the migrants, who were Vietnamese citizens.
The victims, aged 15 to 44, were found in the English town of Grays in October 2019, inside a refrigerated container who had arrived by ferry from Belgium. The migrants came from poor villages and reportedly paid smugglers to take them on risky journeys in search of a better life abroad.
Prosecutors said Mr Harrison drove the container to the Belgian port of Zeebrugge for transport to Britain. Mr. Nica has been described as the trail master of the smuggling gang.
Two other suspects, Christopher Kennedy and Valentin Calota, were found guilty of human trafficking on Monday after the 10-week trial.
Several others have pleaded guilty in this case, including Maurice Robinson, 26, truck driver who picked up the container in England. He admitted 39 counts of manslaughter.
All will be condemned later. The maximum sentence in Britain for trafficking in persons is 14 years in prison, while manslaughter carries a life sentence.
Kelly Matthews, British Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Nothing can bring back the lives lost that day or the losses caused by the horrific, illegal and dangerous actions of these defendants. But we hope that these convictions will bring some comfort to families knowing that justice has been served.
