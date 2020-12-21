2 people smugglers convicted of manslaughter in UK

LONDON – Two members of international human smuggler gang were convicted of manslaughter on Monday the death of 39 people whose bodies were found in the back of a container truck in the south-east of England last year.

A jury at London’s Central Criminal Court has found Gheorghe Nica, a 43-year-old Romanian mechanic, and Eamonn Harrison, a 24-year-old truck driver from Northern Ireland, guilty of the deaths of the migrants, who were Vietnamese citizens.

The victims, aged 15 to 44, were found in the English town of Grays in October 2019, inside a refrigerated container who had arrived by ferry from Belgium. The migrants came from poor villages and reportedly paid smugglers to take them on risky journeys in search of a better life abroad.

Prosecutors said Mr Harrison drove the container to the Belgian port of Zeebrugge for transport to Britain. Mr. Nica has been described as the trail master of the smuggling gang.