World
2 Pakistani soldiers killed in attack on post near Afghanistan – Times of India
PESHAWAR: Afghan militants fired across the border at a Pakistani army post in a former local Taliban stronghold, killing two soldiers, the Pakistani army said on Wednesday.
The cross-border shooting took place in the North Waziristan district in the northwest of the country. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said in a statement. He did not specify when the attack occurred, but said Pakistani troops responded to the fire appropriately, without giving further details.
It was not clear whether there had been any casualties among the activists. The military condemned “the continued use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities against” Pakistani troops, saying Pakistan has consistently called on Kabul to ensure effective border control on its side.
North Waziristan served as the headquarters for the Pakistani Taliban until the military secured it in 2015 with a series of operations. However, isolated militant attacks on troops and such cross-border violence continued, raising fears that the Pakistani Taliban were regrouping in the border region of Afghanistan.
The Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, are a separate insurgent group from the Afghan Taliban, although Pakistani militant groups are often linked with those across the border.
