2 other detainees are allowed to be transferred out of Guantanamo

Twelve others are the subject of proceedings before a military commission, six of whom are charged with capital punishment. The other 15 detainees are held as “prisoners of the law of war, essentially captive forever in the conflict that erupted after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Ms Rayner said Mr al-Kazimi was seeking transfer to an Arabic-speaking country where he could reunite with his wife and “one day see his four children and grandchildren”.

“What he wants is to live in a stable country in peace,” she said. But she added that Mr. al-Kazimi is “concerned about the unknowns awaiting him – and knows that many men have been cleared and yet have languished for years.”

The transfer of Mr. Gul presents more difficulties. His lawyers requested his release through a petition for unlawful detention in federal court, and last year obtained assistance for his repatriation of the Afghan government, before it fell into the hands of the Taliban.

Understanding the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan Map 1 of 6 Who are the Taliban? The Taliban emerged in 1994 amid unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here is more on their origin story and their record as leaders. Who are the Taliban leaders? These are the main Taliban leaders, men who have spent years on the run, in hiding, in jail and dodging American drones. Little is known about them or how they plan to rule, including whether they will be as tolerant as they claim. A spokesperson told the Times that the group wanted to forget their past, but that there would be restrictions.

He was captured by Afghan forces while serving as the commander of the Hezb-i-Islami militia, which fought the US and allied invasion of Afghanistan with the Taliban and Al Qaeda. The board said in its decision, also dated October 7, that it concluded that he could be transferred safely, with security arrangements, in light of his “lack of a leadership role in extremist organizations and his lack of a clear ideological basis for his past conduct. He did not make a recommendation on where he should go.

The United States has repatriated more than 200 Afghan detainees in the nearly 20 years they have held at Guantanamo, all while Afghanistan was ruled by an allied government and supported by the United States.

Oman is considered an ideal and culturally compatible nation to accommodate Yemeni detainees. The country’s program has sparked no known controversy and has helped Yemeni detainees find housing and employment and, in some cases, has enabled family members in Yemen to send women to marry.