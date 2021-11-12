2 ivory smugglers captured in international operation, according to the United States

A two-year international undercover operation last week resulted in the arrest of two Congolese men accused of trafficking illegal wildlife into the United States, as well as the seizure worth 3.5 million dollars worth of elephant ivory, rhino horn and pangolin scales in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to the justice ministry and court documents.

Starting in the summer of 2020, the two men, Herdade Lokua, 23, and Jospin Mujangi, 31, sent several packages by commercial airmail to Seattle containing 54 pounds of ivory and rhino horn at the cost of more. of $ 30,000, attorneys said Monday in a statement.

Mr. Lokua and Mr. Mujangi, both from Kinshasa, then proposed an ambitious deal to smuggle three tons of wildlife from Africa to Seattle in a shipping container, the statement said. After flying to Washington state to negotiate the potential sale, they were captured by law enforcement and arrested on November 3 in Edmonds, Washington.

The joint operation was led by the Office of Homeland Security Investigations in Seattle, the United States Embassy in Kinshasa and the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.