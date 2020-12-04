2 hurricanes devastated Central America. Will the ruin cause a wave of migration?

QUEJÁ, Guatemala – By the time they heard the mountain’s patch of earth crack, it was already burying their neighbors. The people of Quejá – the lucky ones – therefore left their homes with nothing, walking barefoot in the mud as tall as their children until they reached dry land.

All that remains of this village in Guatemala are their memories.

“This is where I live,” said Jorge Suc Ical, standing atop the sea of ​​boulders and muddy debris that has buried his city. “It’s a cemetery now.”

Already crippled by the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic crisis, Central America now faces yet another disaster: mass destruction caused by two fierce hurricanes Who knocked in quick succession last month, hitting the same fragile countries, twice.

Storms, two of the most powerful in a record season, demolished tens of thousands of houses, destroyed infrastructure and swallowed up vast areas of cultivated land.