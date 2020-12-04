2 hurricanes devastated Central America. Will the ruin cause a wave of migration?
QUEJÁ, Guatemala – By the time they heard the mountain’s patch of earth crack, it was already burying their neighbors. The people of Quejá – the lucky ones – therefore left their homes with nothing, walking barefoot in the mud as tall as their children until they reached dry land.
All that remains of this village in Guatemala are their memories.
“This is where I live,” said Jorge Suc Ical, standing atop the sea of boulders and muddy debris that has buried his city. “It’s a cemetery now.”
Already crippled by the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic crisis, Central America now faces yet another disaster: mass destruction caused by two fierce hurricanes Who knocked in quick succession last month, hitting the same fragile countries, twice.
Storms, two of the most powerful in a record season, demolished tens of thousands of houses, destroyed infrastructure and swallowed up vast areas of cultivated land.
the extent of the ruin is only beginning to be understood, but its repercussions are likely to extend far beyond the region for years to come. Hurricanes have affected more than five million people – at least 1.5 million of them are children – creating a new class of refugees with more reasons than ever to migrate.
Officials leading rescue missions say the level of damage is reminiscent of Hurricane Mitch, which caused a massive exodus from Central America to the United States more than two decades ago.
“The devastation is second to none,” said Admiral Craig S. Faller, head of the United States Southern Command, which provided aid to the storm survivors. “When you think of Covid, plus the double punch of these two back-to-back massive and major hurricanes, there are estimates of up to a decade just to recover.”
Relentless rain and winds from Hurricanes Eta and Iota destroyed dozens of bridges and damaged more than 1,400 roads in the region, submerging a Honduran airport and creating lagoons out of entire cities in both countries. Seen from the sky, the highlands of northern Guatemala appear to have been scratched, with giant gashes marking landslide sites.
If the devastation triggers a new wave of immigration, it would test a new Biden administration that has vowed to be more open to asylum seekers, but who may find it politically difficult to accommodate a wave of asylum seekers at the border.
In Guatemala and Honduras, authorities readily admit that they cannot begin to cope with the misery caused by storms.
Leaders of the two countries last month called on the United Nations to declare Central America the region most affected by climate change, with warming ocean waters making many storms stronger and the atmosphere warmer making rainfall. due to more ruinous hurricanes.
“Hunger, poverty and destruction don’t have years to wait,” Guatemala’s President Alejandro Giammattei said, pleading for more foreign aid. “If we don’t want to see hordes of Central America seeking to go to countries with a better quality of life, we must create walls of prosperity in Central America.”
Mr. Giammattei also called for the United States to grant so-called temporary protection status to the Guatemalans currently in the country, so that they are not deported amid the natural disaster.
With hundreds of thousands of people still crammed into shelters in Guatemala, the risk of the coronavirus spreading is high. Aid workers have found diseases prevalent in remote communities hit by the two storms, including fungal infections, gastritis and illnesses from the flu.
“We are facing an imminent health crisis,” said Sofía Letona, director of Antigua to the Rescue, a humanitarian group, “not only because of Eta and Iota, but also because these communities are not not at all protected from a second wave of Covid. “
Diseases caused by the lack of food, clean water and shelter from the continuous rain are equally urgent.
“What I’m seeing is that the smallest children are the most affected by nutritional disorders,” said Francisco Muss, a retired general who helped lead Guatemala’s recovery.
With little government support, Guatemalans had to find creative solutions. Near the border with Mexico, people crowd in handmade rafts cross huge lakes created by storms. To cross a river to the east, commuters jump into a wire basket, attached to a zipline where a bridge used to be.
Francisco García goes back and forth on a muddy waterway to collect food for his neighbors.
“I did this during Mitch,” he said, gesturing to the crowd of young boys who gathered to watch him make his fourth trip of the day. “They have to learn.”
No one knows exactly how many people in Quejá died in the mudslide, although local authorities estimated the death toll at around 100. The Guatemalan government called off the search for the dead in early November.
Weeks earlier, the city was celebrating: The month-long coronavirus curfew had been lifted and the local football league championship tournament could begin. The first round took place in Quejá, known for its pristine natural grass football pitch. Hundreds of people watched their favorite teams, while local fans now in the US followed the game live on Facebook.
“People went there because of the pitch,” said Álvaro Pop Gue, who plays midfield for one of Quejá’s teams. “It was beautiful.”
Now their season is suspended, their beloved field sinking in the water.
Reyna Cal Sis, the headmistress of the town’s primary school, believes 19 of her students died that day, including two kindergartens and a 14-year-old girl named Martín, who loved to help her clean up after school.
“He had just started to sprout hairs on his upper lip,” she says. “He lived with his mother and siblings, just off the land.
The rocks covering Quejá today are almost as high as the electric wires. The only road leading to the village is covered in mud so thick and wet that its inhabitants leave holes in the shape of legs. Yet they walk her, carrying tattered cupboards and bags of coffee beans on their backs, digging out what they can from the rubble of their homes.
People started from here for the United States only a few years ago, but Ms. Cal Sis is sure more will follow. “They are determined now that they have lost almost everything,” she said.
Mr Suc, 35, was having lunch with his family when the sound shook his house. “It was like two bombs exploding,” he says. He ran to find a jet of mud crushing everything in sight, sending rooftops and walls careening across the city.
“There are houses right across the street, and they suddenly come towards us,” Suc said. “A lot of people have been trapped in this.”
One of them was her niece, Adriana Calel Suc, a 13-year-old teenage girl with a talent for customer service honed by selling sodas and snacks in her mother’s store. Mr. Suc never saw her again.
After the disaster, Mr Suc walked for four hours to reach Santa Elena, the nearest dry village, training his grandfather and handing out two of his children to stronger and taller family members who hoisted them up waist-deep above water during travel. But after he and other survivors spent weeks in makeshift shelters there, the city’s hospitality ran out.
On Saturday, a group of residents of Santa Elena looted the city’s stockpile of provisions that had been given to Quejá residents. Mr. Suc is now looking anywhere else. He has no idea how he could get to the United States, but he’s willing to give it a try.
“Yes, we are considering migrating,” he said, eyeing the sack of falling corn he has left to feed his family. “Because to give bread to our children?” We have nothing.
