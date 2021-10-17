World
2 dead in new community violence in Bangladesh – Times of India
DHAKA: Two Hindu men have been killed in new communal violence in Bangladesh, police officials said on Saturday, bringing the death toll to six from recent unrest in the country. The protests began on Wednesday after images of a “blasphemous incident” were posted on social media during the celebrations of a Durga puja lodge in Cumilla, bordering Chandpur and about 100 kms from Dhaka.
Police said the latest violence took place in the southern town of Begumganj, in the Noakhali district, when hundreds of Muslims formed a procession through the streets after Friday prayers on the last day of Durga Puja. More than 200 protesters attacked a temple where members of the Hindu community were preparing to perform the final rituals of the 10-day festival, the local police station chief said Shah Imran | noted. The attackers beat and stabbed to death an executive member of the temple committee, he said. On Saturday morning, the body of another Hindu man was found near a pond, district police chief Shahidul Islam said. “Two men have died since the attack yesterday. We are working to find the culprits, ”he added.
Anti-Hindu violence has spread to more than a dozen districts across Bangladesh this week after images of the blasphemous incident surfaced online. At least four people were killed on Wednesday when police opened fire on a crowd of around 500 attacking a Hindu temple in Hajiganj, one of the many towns affected by the unrest. Far-right Islamist Shashontantra Andolon held a parade in downtown Dhaka on Saturday against Cumilla’s viral image on social media, saying it was insulting to the country’s Muslim majority.
Local authorities said they had deployed additional security to control any further trouble. Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) paramilitaries have extended vigilance from 22 to 34 out of 64 administrative districts. The elite anti-crime Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) said it plans to arrest some of the main perpetrators of the sporadic violence that has taken place over the past three days.
“So far around 90 people have been arrested. We are also going to hunt down all the brains ”, the Minister of the Interior Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal noted. Expressing his optimism about the investigation, Kamal said that “we expect developments of the investigations in a day or two”.
At least 150 Hindus have been injured across the country, community leader Gobinda Chandra Pramanik said, and at least 80 makeshift temples have been attacked. Authorities have not confirmed the figures.
Violence broke out in the capital Dhaka on Friday and Chittagong, prompting police to fire tear gas and rubber bullets at thousands of Muslim protesters who were throwing bricks. Mobile broadband internet services have been shut down in an apparent attempt to prevent the spread of violence.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met with leaders of the Hindu community on Thursday and pledged tough action. “The incidents in Cumilla are being fully investigated. No one will be spared. It doesn’t matter what religion they belong to. They will be hunted down and punished, ”she said. The government and law enforcement called the incidents “planned” with the aim of destabilizing the country. Durga Puja celebrations, considered the biggest festival for the Hindu minority community in Bangladesh, ended without the traditional Bijoya Dashami procession due to Covid and incidents of vandalism. The Hindu minority community represents around 10% of the 169 million inhabitants.
Police said the latest violence took place in the southern town of Begumganj, in the Noakhali district, when hundreds of Muslims formed a procession through the streets after Friday prayers on the last day of Durga Puja. More than 200 protesters attacked a temple where members of the Hindu community were preparing to perform the final rituals of the 10-day festival, the local police station chief said Shah Imran | noted. The attackers beat and stabbed to death an executive member of the temple committee, he said. On Saturday morning, the body of another Hindu man was found near a pond, district police chief Shahidul Islam said. “Two men have died since the attack yesterday. We are working to find the culprits, ”he added.
Anti-Hindu violence has spread to more than a dozen districts across Bangladesh this week after images of the blasphemous incident surfaced online. At least four people were killed on Wednesday when police opened fire on a crowd of around 500 attacking a Hindu temple in Hajiganj, one of the many towns affected by the unrest. Far-right Islamist Shashontantra Andolon held a parade in downtown Dhaka on Saturday against Cumilla’s viral image on social media, saying it was insulting to the country’s Muslim majority.
Local authorities said they had deployed additional security to control any further trouble. Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) paramilitaries have extended vigilance from 22 to 34 out of 64 administrative districts. The elite anti-crime Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) said it plans to arrest some of the main perpetrators of the sporadic violence that has taken place over the past three days.
“So far around 90 people have been arrested. We are also going to hunt down all the brains ”, the Minister of the Interior Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal noted. Expressing his optimism about the investigation, Kamal said that “we expect developments of the investigations in a day or two”.
At least 150 Hindus have been injured across the country, community leader Gobinda Chandra Pramanik said, and at least 80 makeshift temples have been attacked. Authorities have not confirmed the figures.
Violence broke out in the capital Dhaka on Friday and Chittagong, prompting police to fire tear gas and rubber bullets at thousands of Muslim protesters who were throwing bricks. Mobile broadband internet services have been shut down in an apparent attempt to prevent the spread of violence.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met with leaders of the Hindu community on Thursday and pledged tough action. “The incidents in Cumilla are being fully investigated. No one will be spared. It doesn’t matter what religion they belong to. They will be hunted down and punished, ”she said. The government and law enforcement called the incidents “planned” with the aim of destabilizing the country. Durga Puja celebrations, considered the biggest festival for the Hindu minority community in Bangladesh, ended without the traditional Bijoya Dashami procession due to Covid and incidents of vandalism. The Hindu minority community represents around 10% of the 169 million inhabitants.