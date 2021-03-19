World
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after stabbing home in New Zealand – Times of India
WELLINGTON: Two people New Zealand were stabbed to death on Friday and a third was undergoing surgery for potentially fatal injuries after a brutal attack on an Auckland home, police mentionned.
Detective Inspector Scott Beard said they spoke to a fourth person involved in the attack who suffered superficial injuries and was being treated in a hospital. Beard has refrained from branding this person as a suspect, but said he wanted to reassure people that they were not looking for anyone else in the attack.
“A double homicide is a tragedy and there will be family members who mourn,” Beard told reporters.
He said police were called to the Epsom suburban home around 11:30 a.m. and found three people in critical condition.
Beard said medics provided first aid to two of the injured, but both – a man and a woman – died at the scene. He said the third seriously injured person was taken to hospital and undergoing surgery on Friday afternoon.
Beard said the four appeared to know each other. He said the investigation was still in its early stages and he could not yet offer a detailed account of what had happened or possible motives for the killings.
Epsom lawmaker David Seymour said he was shocked and saddened by the deaths. He said there would be a lot of questions and people in the community would like to know how and why the attack took place. (AP)
