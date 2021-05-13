2 climbers die on Everest as pandemic rages in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal – Two climbers, a Swiss-Pakistani and an American, have died on Mount Everest, the first deaths in a busy climbing season as a second wave of the coronavirus hits Nepal.

The expedition company that organized their climbs, Seven Summit Treks, said the two men were experienced climbers who passed out around the “death zone” of Mount Everest, an area over 8,000 meters (approx. 26,000 feet) named for its thin air and harsh climate.

When the climbers died Wednesday, the wind had picked up on Everest. Climbing tourists and most of the Nepalese guides who help them turned away from the summit on Thursday as the weather worsened.

Puwei Liu, 55, an experienced climber from California, died in the first camp under the summit after making an unsuccessful summit attempt on Wednesday, according to Chhang Dawa Sherpa, director of Seven Summit Treks.