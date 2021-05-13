2 climbers die on Everest as pandemic rages in Nepal
KATHMANDU, Nepal – Two climbers, a Swiss-Pakistani and an American, have died on Mount Everest, the first deaths in a busy climbing season as a second wave of the coronavirus hits Nepal.
The expedition company that organized their climbs, Seven Summit Treks, said the two men were experienced climbers who passed out around the “death zone” of Mount Everest, an area over 8,000 meters (approx. 26,000 feet) named for its thin air and harsh climate.
When the climbers died Wednesday, the wind had picked up on Everest. Climbing tourists and most of the Nepalese guides who help them turned away from the summit on Thursday as the weather worsened.
Puwei Liu, 55, an experienced climber from California, died in the first camp under the summit after making an unsuccessful summit attempt on Wednesday, according to Chhang Dawa Sherpa, director of Seven Summit Treks.
After standing atop Everest on Wednesday, Abdul Waraich of Switzerland, 41, died at the southern summit – near the summit of Mount Everest – on his way down to the lower camps, Mr Sherpa said.
Just before his death, Mr. Waraich achieved the rarefied feat of reaching the top of the world’s seven tallest mountains, according to Billi Bierling of the Himalayan Database, which chronicles mountaineers’ climbing records.
Deaths are not uncommon in climbing, whether from events such as avalanches, snowstorms or earthquakes, or from illnesses at high altitudes. In 2019, 11 climbers died, and some of these deaths have been attributed to traffic jams for long hours this can happen on the overcrowded path to the top.
Nepal’s tourism department and the agency that organized their expedition have ruled out any possible link with the coronavirus which is ravaging the small Himalayan country. Instead, they blamed the high altitude illness. However, like many of the hundreds of people who died attempting Everest, no autopsies were scheduled, due to the distant locations of the bodies.
“No Covid. They died of altitude sickness. If they had Covid, they couldn’t reach that height, ”said Mingma Sherpa, president of Seven Summit Treks.
Tourism Department General Manager Rudra Singh Tamang agrees.
“Reaching this height is impossible if someone is infected with Covid,” Mr. Tamang said.
“The weather is not good. So it is not known when they will collect the corpses or if they will perform PCR tests because the climbers did not have symptoms of Covid earlier, ”he added.
However, since last month, fear of the coronavirus has hung on the mountain after several climbers planning to climb to the top of Everest were evacuated from base camp and subsequently tested positive for the disease, according to reports. mountaineers and hospitals where some were treated.
After losing an entire season – and millions of dollars in revenue – to the closure of Everest during the first wave of the pandemic in Nepal last spring, the country issued a record number of climbing permits this year. More than 400 people were hoping to reach the summit in the narrow window in the spring when the weather is generally calm enough to attempt a summit.
Officials denied that climbers tested positive for Covid-19 at Everest base camp. They insist that virus protections imposed before the climbing season worked.
Outside of the peaks, Nepal’s healthcare system is under incredible strain due to a rash of new cases, reflecting the ferocity of the second wave in neighboring India.
With hospitals running out of beds, vaccine shortages and infections rising faster than clinics can register, Nepal’s health ministry deemed the situation “unmanageable” last week.
