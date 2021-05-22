1958 US plans nuclear strike on China over Taiwan: documents – Times of India

The guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) is conducting routine operations in the Taiwan Strait. The United States had considered using nuclear weapons on China in 1958 to protect Taiwan from invasion by Communist forces, classified documents published online (AP) revealed

WASHINGTON: US military planners pushed for nuclear strikes on mainland China in 1958 to protect Taiwan from invasion by Communist forces, classified documents uploaded by Daniel Ellsberg of “ Pentagon papers “renowned show.

American planners also speculated that the Soviet Union would help China and retaliate with nuclear weapons – a price they saw fit to pay to protect Taiwan, according to the document, first reported by The New York Times.

Former military analyst Ellsberg uploaded the classified portion of a top-secret crisis document that was only partially declassified in 1975.

Ellsberg, now 90, is famous for his 1971 disclosure to US media of a top-secret Pentagon study of the Vietnam War known as the Pentagon Papers.

Ellsberg told The Times he copied the top-secret Taiwan crisis study in the early 1970s and released it as tensions mounted between the United States and China over Taiwan.

Had an invasion taken place, General Nathan Twining, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the time, “made it clear that the United States would have used nuclear weapons against Chinese air bases to prevent a campaign. of successful air interdiction, ”the document said. wrote the authors.

If that didn’t stop an invasion, then there was “no alternative but to carry out nuclear strikes deep in China as far north as Shanghai,” the document said, paraphrasing Twining.

In this case, US President Dwight D. Eisenhower decided to rely initially on conventional weapons.

The 1958 crisis ended when Communist forces halted artillery strikes on Taiwan-controlled islands, leaving the area under the control of nationalist forces under Chiang Kai-shek.

China sees Taiwan as a rebellious province that will one day return to the mainland, by force if necessary.

Washington has recognized Beijing since 1979, but maintains relations with Taipei and is its most important military ally.

In recent months, the Chinese Air Force has stepped up incursions into the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone.

The United States also frequently conducts what it calls “freedom of navigation” operations in the Taiwan Strait Waterway, Flashpoint.

US President Joe Biden is expected to announce his strategy towards China soon, and calls are mounting for him to publicly commit to militarily defending Taiwan.

US law obliges Washington to help the island defend itself in conflict, but the US has pursued a policy of “strategic ambiguity” for decades, failing to make clear what circumstances would cause it to intervene militarily on behalf of Taiwan.