LONDON, November 19 – Brits approaching their first peacetime Christmas in seven years want “victory, not austerity, Christmas” this year, including “some of that whiskey that goes so regularly to America”, according to “The Daily Express.”

Food Minister Sir Ben Smith was able to provide some more sugar, sweets, fats and meats, according to the newspaper’s “public opinion” column. “For that we are truly grateful, but on their own they fall far short of ensuring the merry and merry Christmas that victorious Britons feel they deserve.”

“A bottle of real port is a traditional Christmas treat,” the newspaper continues. “Make it easy to find and pay, and save some of that whiskey, which goes so regularly to America, for British homes.”

Despite the victory in Europe six months ago and world victory and world peace three months ago, the article said: “The British people are not encouraged that there is enough luxury and semi-luxury to give your spirit a boost.

– The New York Herald Tribune, European edition, November 20, 1945.