18 states under scan after rise in strains in UK, South Africa and Brazil | News from India – Times of India
NEW DELHI: Eighteen states including Maharashtra, Kerala and Telangana are under the scanner of the Central Disease Surveillance and Prevention Agency Regions added nearly 200 cases of the Covid-19 strain in the UK, South Africa and Brazil variants SARS-CoV-2.
The National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has asked those states to keep an eye out for cases with variants arriving here from other countries, as the number of people infected with these strains has reached 194 in the country, according to the reports. latest figures shared by the Union Ministry of Health.
These include 187 cases of the British variant, six of the South African variant and one was found infected with the Brazilian variant.
“States have been urged to increase tracking of international arrivals and ensure strict isolation of positive cases, according to protocol, as well as to increase genome sequencing in states,” a senior NCDC official told IANS.
The source also said that the presence of foreign variants has also been seen in large states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan.
Sujeet Kumar Singh, director, NCDC confirmed that surveillance increased after samples from these regions revealed the presence of mutated versions of the virus. “They were further advised to send at least 5% samples per day for genome sequencing according to the standard,” he added.
Scientists and researchers believe that mutations in foreign variants improved the transmissibility of the virus as well as its virulence (the ability to bring more severity to the disease) and could be the source of the surge in daily infections that India has been recording for over a year. week.
In the midst of this, the Center confirmed the detection of two new strains of the novel coronavirus – N440K and E484Q – other than the Brazilian, the UK and South Africa in the country. These variants have been found in circulation in a few districts of Maharashtra, Kerala and Telangana.
The news came against the backdrop of Maharashtra and Kerala of an upsurge in Covid-19 cases. The two states accounted for over 75% of the country’s overall active workload
However, Balram Bhargava, director general of the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), clarified that the mutations could not be attributed to the increase in cases. He also added that the two strains of the virus had been detected in other countries as well as a few parts of the country earlier and are not specific to India only.
“The E484Q strain was detected earlier in four sequences in Maharashtra as early as March and July 2020. The N440K mutation was reported 13 times between May and September 2020 in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Assam,” He said.
Singh also said that no evidence to date suggests the mutations have led to effective transmission in the country, adding that people still need to be careful.
