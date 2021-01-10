World
15 recipes people used to think were completely normal but are a bit wild in hindsight
Including torpedo fuel and toast water.
1.
Mouse
2.
Some blood
3.
Torpedo fuel
4.
Unborn rabbits
5.
Beaver tails
6.
Salted jelly salads
seven.
Whale shit (sort of)
8.
Black iguana eggs
9.
Fake bananas
ten.
Onion nuggets
11.
Milk lemonade
12.
Cockentryce
13.
Toast sandwich
14.
Water toast
15.
And finally, other humans.
Daily BuzzFeed
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!
Source link