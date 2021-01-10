World

15 recipes people used to think were completely normal but are a bit wild in hindsight

Photo of usama usama Send an email 1 hour ago
0 10 4 minutes read

Including torpedo fuel and toast water.

1.

Mouse

Fabrizio Moglia / Via Getty Images

Specifically, the dormice – you know, the Disney-like cuties with big eyes and a round body – were a delicacy popular among the upper classes of ancient Rome. They would be fattened and sold to the rich, who would eat them cooked in honey and poppy seeds, or stuffed with other meat.

2.

Some blood

Scientific photo library – Tek Imag / Via Getty Images

As if the black pudding wasn’t enough, the researchers revealed that The Spartans ate a simple broth of pig’s blood, salt and vinegar. It was known as Spartan black broth, and even dignitaries visiting Sparta could not stand it.

3.

Torpedo fuel

Chameleonseye / Via Getty Images

In the movie Lighthouse, both characters take in kerosene (lamp oil), but there is no official report of lighthouse keepers doing this. However, the sailors of World War II consumed something called torpedo juice, which is essentially a cocktail of lemon, pineapple juice and 180 proof alcohol used as fuel in torpedoes!

4.

Unborn rabbits

Photograph by Fernando Trabanco / Via Getty Images

In the 6th century, the Catholic Church declared that you could technically eating the fetus of a rabbit during Lent, which was traditionally a period of pescatarianism. Known as laurels, the fetus would either be cut from the rabbit or taken immediately after birth and served without entrails removed. Ew.

5.

Beaver tails

Troy Harrison / Via Getty Images

Another Lenten tradition was to eat beaver tails. In the 17th century, the Catholic Church clarified that since beavers were semi-aquatic, they technically counted as “fish” and could also be eaten during the 40 day period.

6.

Salted jelly salads

Kudryavtsev / Via Getty Images

Americans of the last century have prepared really strange salads, but one recipe is still more heinous than them all – the “jell-o salad”. It usually consisted of chicken or tuna, fruits and vegetables wrapped in lime jelly or some other sweet flavor.

seven.

Whale shit (sort of)

Westend61 / Via Getty Images

Ambergris is mainly intestinal slurry a whale ejects from its body after digesting creatures like squid. It is probably secreted towards the rear of the whale and hardens in cold water. It was popular in modern Europe, where it became a luxury ingredient in things like ice cream.

8.

Black iguana eggs

Gary Gray / Via Getty Images

the The Mayans loved those rich, all-yellow eggs which – unlike most bird eggs – have a leathery, rough exterior. The Mesoamerican people are said to cultivate black iguanas, which can stay out of the water longer than their green cousins, and harvest their eggs for food.

9.

Fake bananas

David Macias / Via Getty Images

In Britain in the 1940s, food was scarce and people were forced to live on rations which unfortunately did not include exotic fruits from warmer climates. As a result, the British create simulated bananas in add banana essence to parsnips!

ten.

Onion nuggets

Xvision / Via Getty Images

At the end of the 1970s, McDonald’s debuted “Onion Nuggets” – pieces of onion fried in a paste. Onion bhajis are one thing, but I’m personally glad they never caught on. Maccy D finally decided to go back to the drawing board, and from there they came up with the chicken nuggets we know and love today!

11.

Milk lemonade

Jgi / Via Getty Images

It used to be quite common in the United States mix a little Seven-Up with cold milk to make “soda milk”. In parts of the UK as well, people mix Coca-Cola and milk. I guess there are soda floats and egg creams too, so the sparkling dairy is still alive!

12.

Cockentryce

Tim Graham, New Zealand Transition / Via Getty Images

This bizarre medieval dish is often associated with the Tudor dynasty of England, and consists of a stitched upper body of the piglet on the bottom of a capon or turkey. It would then be stuffed and spit roasted. Similar chimerical items were all the rage during this period, including the “Unparalleled Roast”, which is a roast of 17 birds!

13.

Toast sandwich

Alex Ortega / Via Getty Images

In 1861, English food writer Isabella Beeton chose to include a simple recipe for a toast in Mrs. Beeton’s Household Management Book. It’s basically two pieces of buttered bread with a piece of dry toast in the middle seasoned with salt and pepper. AKA the most British dish of all time.

14.

Water toast

Monika Nesslauer / Via Getty Images

The bizarre use of toast in cooking doesn’t stop there! Another 19th century English recipe calls for the British to toast a crust of bread, then immerse it in water for an hour until the water has a brown tint. Then just filter the water and drink it. I don’t know about you, but this one really feels like it might become a weird trend in the future!

15.

And finally, other humans.

Duncan1890 / Via Getty Images

I mean, it’s not totally amazes me that our ancestors ate each other thousands of years ago, but I’m talking about Europe in the 16th and 17th centuries, a time when people often ingested drugs made from human bone, blood and fat to cure all kinds of ailments!

Daily BuzzFeed

Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!


Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 1 hour ago
0 10 4 minutes read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Afghan leaders sideline spokespersons amid growing disinformation war

2 hours ago

US diplomats in extraordinary protest against Trump for riot

5 hours ago

Has Trump Abused Social Media?

5 hours ago

One year after Wuhan, China tells a story of triumph (and without error)

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button