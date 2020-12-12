World
138 journalists killed in Pakistan since 1990 – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: At least 138 journalists have been killed in Pakistan since 1990, according to International Federation of Journalists (ICJ).
On Friday, the ICJ released the “White Paper on Global Journalism” which listed five countries – Iraq, Mexico, the Philippines, Pakistan and India – as “the most dangerous country for the practice of journalism around the world, ”Dawn News reported.
According to the White Paper, in the Indian subcontinent, murders of journalists in Pakistan (138) and India (116) have been listed almost every year since 1990, accounting for 40% of total deaths in the country. Asia-Pacific region.
In 2020, the IFJ has so far recorded 42 murders of journalists (49 in 2019) and media personnel in targeted attacks, bomb blasts and crossfire in 15 countries since the start of the year.
This year, four Pakistani journalists – Aziz Menon, Javedullah Khan, Anwar Jan, Shaheena Shaheen – lost their lives.
After Jan’s murder on July 23 in Balochistan province, a series of protests erupted to demand justice.
The first protests took place in Barkhan, where he was shot dead by two armed men. The protests then spread to the provincial capital of Quetta and the port city of Gwadar.
The hashtag #JusticeforAnwarJan was also created on social media. In 2019, at least seven journalists were killed across the country, according to the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors.
On Friday, the ICJ released the “White Paper on Global Journalism” which listed five countries – Iraq, Mexico, the Philippines, Pakistan and India – as “the most dangerous country for the practice of journalism around the world, ”Dawn News reported.
According to the White Paper, in the Indian subcontinent, murders of journalists in Pakistan (138) and India (116) have been listed almost every year since 1990, accounting for 40% of total deaths in the country. Asia-Pacific region.
In 2020, the IFJ has so far recorded 42 murders of journalists (49 in 2019) and media personnel in targeted attacks, bomb blasts and crossfire in 15 countries since the start of the year.
This year, four Pakistani journalists – Aziz Menon, Javedullah Khan, Anwar Jan, Shaheena Shaheen – lost their lives.
After Jan’s murder on July 23 in Balochistan province, a series of protests erupted to demand justice.
The first protests took place in Barkhan, where he was shot dead by two armed men. The protests then spread to the provincial capital of Quetta and the port city of Gwadar.
The hashtag #JusticeforAnwarJan was also created on social media. In 2019, at least seven journalists were killed across the country, according to the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors.
Source link