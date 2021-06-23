130 countries pledge to protect and invest in healthcare workers

Members of a team of community health nurses in Roseau, Dominica According to the World Health Organization, at least 115,000 health and care workers around the world may have lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: Alison Kentish / IPS

UNITED NATIONS, June 23 (IPS) – Countries signed a declaration in support of the 2021 International Year of the Health and Care Workers. The statement was launched Tuesday at an informal meeting of the United Nations General Assembly. One hundred and thirty countries signed a declaration recognizing the efforts of healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic – “one of the greatest global challenges in United Nations history.”

The statement affirms their support for the World Health Organization’s 2021 declaration as International Year of the Health and Care Workers.

On Tuesday, the nations launched their declaration before the United Nations General Assembly.

“Our appreciation for health and care workers cannot begin and end with the pandemic,” said Volkan Bozkir, president of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

“Every day, millions of nurses, midwives, doctors, researchers, emergency medical technicians and more provide us with the support we need to live healthier lives. Whether it is prevention or treatment, our entire health system rests on the shoulders of women and men who work tirelessly to provide relief in our difficult times, ”he said.

The joint statement was proposed by the Permanent Missions of Brazil, Georgia, Japan, Republic of South Africa, Thailand and Turkey.

“We recognize the efforts of health workers to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, through measures to protect the health, safety and well-being of individuals and express our support for any continued work in emphasizing the importance of providing all health and care workers with the necessary protection and support, ”he said.

It also calls on signatories to ensure that health and care workers are fully protected and equipped to provide health care at all times. He singled out workers on the front lines of the pandemic response and said they should be given priority access to COVID-19 vaccination.

One of the countries that ensured that these workers were given priority in accessing vaccines was Saint Lucia.

“Our vaccination plan was developed using a phased approach and in the first phase we looked at those most at risk such as our health workers, first responders, essential care workers, nursing homes and elderly caregivers. . , alongside people over 65 and people with chronic illnesses, ”the country’s chief medical officer, Dr Sharon Belmar-George, told IPS.

A year and a half after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Belmar-George says the commitment of the country’s healthcare and healthcare workers on the front lines is unwavering.

“We remain focused as our public health teams and stakeholders strive to keep everyone safe,” she said.

Like health teams around the world, those in Saint Lucia have embarked on vaccination campaigns. For the country’s health and care workers, a successful vaccination campaign is the key to reopening the country’s economy dependent on tourism. The most recent statistics of the Caribbean Public Health Agency show that 27.6% of people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have been vaccinated.

“For us in Saint Lucia, our 3 main risks of community spread are the arrival of tourists, our returning nationals and illegal entry into neighboring Martinique. It is extremely important for us to try to immunize 70 percent of our population. This is the goal that we are working towards as we try to open up, ”Belmar-George told IPS. “We are dedicated to our vaccination campaign and we are launching targeted interventions. We work.”

The director-general of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Adhanom, told the General Assembly on Tuesday that, according to the organization’s estimates, at least 115,000 health and care workers may have lost their health. life during the pandemic.

“Health and care workers have been at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic and far too many have suffered the full brunt of its impact. Infections among healthcare and care workers are widespread and many have suffered from anxiety, fatigue and burnout, ”he said.

With its theme “Protect. Invest. Together, ”he warned that it was time to ensure that these essential workers were properly paid for their work, that they had access to continuing education, career advancement opportunities and safe working conditions. .

The statement urges countries to prioritize investments in health infrastructure and resilient health systems in their COVID-19 recovery plans and to ensure that this aligns with 2030 Agenda for good health and well-being.

He further states that member countries are “deeply concerned” that health and care workers around the world suffer from anxiety, distress, burnout, stigma, physical and psychological violence.

He expressed unease over the shortage of health and care professionals in many developing countries, a situation that threatens health systems.

With the challenge of drafting a global healthcare and care workers pact to protect those who have protected the world during COVID-19, he hopes to recognize the courage, care and commitment of healthcare and healthcare workers. around the world and ensure that their contribution to society is always appreciated.