12 photo stories that will challenge your worldview

This week we have followed the continued flight of Afghans from their country. We spoke with some of the Afghan interpreters, support staff and informal allies who found themselves scrambling for visas after the Taliban regained power. During this time, Kiana Hayeri photographed young Afghans as she asked what would happen to the country’s generation after 9/11 for The New York Times Magazine. In the USA, Annie grossinger has spent years photographing people who have been released from prison in New York State and how their reintegration into society challenged them in his series Current sentence.

In the UK, we looked at over 50 years of the Notting Hill Carnival and older UK holidaymakers on the English Riviera in David Lièvres. In Somaliland, Nichole Sobecki photographs baby cheetahs in the wild and documents how they are illegally removed from their homes. And for Fast Company, researchers asked residents of two cities in Colombia to photograph examples of justice and coexistence, with insightful results. We watch the winners of the Women photography grants, including Eli Farinago and Danielle Villasana. Gena Marvin reimagines Russian beauty, and longtime military photographer Pablo Piedra now takes stunning insect photographs. Logan white series of photos Recital brought us back to ballet class, and photographer based in New England that of Philippe Keith the images of how Martha’s Vineyard has become a haven for black people this time of year made us want to jump into the ocean and enjoy the last few weeks of summer.