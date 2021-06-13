World

12 dead, 138 injured in gas explosion in central China – Times of India

HUBEI: At least 12 people were killed and 138 were injured in a massive gas explosion in central China on Sunday, state media reported.
A gas pipe exploded in the Zhangwan district of Shiyan City, Hubei province around 6:30 a.m. local time.
The number of casualties is still being verified while the search and rescue operation is underway. According to local authorities, a total of 150 people were extracted from the rubble and the injured are being treated in local hospitals.
Apparently, the explosion destroyed a wet market there and greatly affected neighboring residents. “Hearing the loud bang, I immediately scratched under the table, thinking it was an earthquake,” said a resident nicknamed Liu, said to World time by telephone.
Images circulating on social media, which appeared to have originated from the scene, showed rescuers in orange coveralls working through the wreckage of razed houses.
The cause of the accident is under investigation, according to the city government, which informed on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo.
The rescue operation is underway and more details are awaited.




