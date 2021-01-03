World
11 coal miners from Pakistan minority Shia Hazara community shot dead in Balochistan – Times of India
KARACHI: At least 11 charcoal minors of PakistanThe Shiite minority community Hazara was killed on Sunday after gunmen kidnapped them and took them to nearby mountains, where they opened fire on them in the troubled southwestern province of Balochistan, according to the media.
According to police, the miners were on their way to work at the Machh coal field when unidentified gunmen kidnapped them and opened fire on them after taking them to the nearby hills, the Express stand reported.
Six of the miners died at the scene and five who were seriously injured died en route to a hospital.
According to media reports, an initial investigation revealed that the attackers identified the minors as being from a Shiite Hazara community and that the gunmen took them away, leaving the others unharmed.
A large contingent of police, Frontier Corps and district administration officials arrived at the site after the incident.
Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the murder of 11 coal miners and called the incident “yet another act of cowardly and inhuman terrorism”.
“The families of the victims will not be abandoned by the government,” Khan tweeted. “Asked the CF to use all resources to apprehend these assassins and bring them to justice.”
Balochistan’s chief minister Jam Kamal Khan condemned the incident and requested an investigative report from the authorities concerned, the daily reported.
“Those who have targeted these innocent coal miners do not deserve any concessions,” he said.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the murder, but the banned Sunni extremist organization Lashker-e-Jhangvi targeted the Hazara minority community in Balochistan in the old days.
