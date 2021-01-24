World
11 Chinese miners rescued as rescuers rush to find remaining 10 – Times of India
BEIJING: Rescuers in eastern China on Sunday shot 11 miners from hundreds of meters underground where they had been trapped for two weeks, state media reported, as the race to locate the other 10 intensified.
The miners were brought to the surface from around 11 a.m. on Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV reported – a major step forward for a rescue operation that captivated the nation.
A minor was in “extremely poor physical condition” and rushed to hospital, CCTV said.
The 11 miners were rescued after the fan duct was released, the official state news agency Xinhua reported, citing the command center for the operation.
Ten others are still missing.
The specialist teams have been fighting in difficult conditions since an explosion at the Hushan mine in Shandong province trapped miners underground amid rising waters on January 10.
The explosion occurred in a fan duct, causing a blockage that damaged the cable car.
On Sunday morning, the huge obstacles suddenly fell to the bottom of the well, allowing the operation to take a big step forward, said rescue expert Du Bingjian.
“Once the obstacles fell to the bottom of the well, the rescue team began to bring the miners back up and suspended the drilling work,” Du said. Global Times.
“It is currently unclear when the rescuers will reach the sixth central section where the missing minors are believed to be.”
Footage from state television on Sunday showed a small forklift lifted to the surface, accompanied by rescuers. A masked man, who appeared unable to stand, was executed.
Subsequent footage showed emergency workers taking out other miners, who wore dark glasses to shield their eyes from the light. One seemed to be holding hands as if praying.
Contact was first established a week ago with a group of 11 miners trapped in a section of the mine about 580 meters (1,900 feet) below the surface.
One of them was seriously injured in the initial explosion and died after falling into a coma.
Another minor was found alive by rescuers as they tried to reach the group.
Rescue teams lowered food, medicine and other supplies to the group through several rescue shafts drilled into the rock.
State media reported on Friday that the miners’ health had gradually returned to “normal” after regular food deliveries.
Life detectors and nutrient solutions have been lowered in other parts of the mine in hopes of reaching those that are still missing.
In December, 23 workers died after being trapped underground in the city Chongqing.
The miners were brought to the surface from around 11 a.m. on Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV reported – a major step forward for a rescue operation that captivated the nation.
A minor was in “extremely poor physical condition” and rushed to hospital, CCTV said.
The 11 miners were rescued after the fan duct was released, the official state news agency Xinhua reported, citing the command center for the operation.
Ten others are still missing.
The specialist teams have been fighting in difficult conditions since an explosion at the Hushan mine in Shandong province trapped miners underground amid rising waters on January 10.
The explosion occurred in a fan duct, causing a blockage that damaged the cable car.
On Sunday morning, the huge obstacles suddenly fell to the bottom of the well, allowing the operation to take a big step forward, said rescue expert Du Bingjian.
“Once the obstacles fell to the bottom of the well, the rescue team began to bring the miners back up and suspended the drilling work,” Du said. Global Times.
“It is currently unclear when the rescuers will reach the sixth central section where the missing minors are believed to be.”
Footage from state television on Sunday showed a small forklift lifted to the surface, accompanied by rescuers. A masked man, who appeared unable to stand, was executed.
Subsequent footage showed emergency workers taking out other miners, who wore dark glasses to shield their eyes from the light. One seemed to be holding hands as if praying.
Contact was first established a week ago with a group of 11 miners trapped in a section of the mine about 580 meters (1,900 feet) below the surface.
One of them was seriously injured in the initial explosion and died after falling into a coma.
Another minor was found alive by rescuers as they tried to reach the group.
Rescue teams lowered food, medicine and other supplies to the group through several rescue shafts drilled into the rock.
State media reported on Friday that the miners’ health had gradually returned to “normal” after regular food deliveries.
Life detectors and nutrient solutions have been lowered in other parts of the mine in hopes of reaching those that are still missing.
In December, 23 workers died after being trapped underground in the city Chongqing.
Source link