$ 100 to get vaccinated: Biden pushes cash reward to get Americans vaccinated – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden On Thursday, urged local governments to pay people to get vaccinated against Covid-19, and established new rules requiring federal workers to provide proof of vaccination or undergo regular testing, mask warrants and travel restrictions.
The measures are Biden’s latest attempt to get reluctant Americans to get vaccinated because the Delta variant of coronavirus is increasing nationwide, especially infecting unvaccinated people.
The United States lags behind other developed countries in terms of vaccination rates, despite having many free vaccines. White House efforts to urge those hesitant to get vaccinated have hit a wall of anti-vaccine sentiment, misinformation and political division.
Biden’s decision to require millions of federal employees and contractors to show proof of vaccination departs from previous opposition to so-called vaccine passports. It shows the White House is taking a stronger stance on the circumstances under Biden’s control as the virus spreads.
“Right now, too many people are dying or watching someone they love,” Biden told reporters at the White House.
“With freedom comes responsibility. So please use your responsible judgment. Get vaccinated for yourself, the people you love, for your country.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 163.8 million people in the United States are fully vaccinated out of a population of approximately 330 million.
The federal government is the largest employer in the United States, and Biden’s decision could serve as an example for private companies and other institutions to follow when assessing the return of workers to offices and workplaces.
Government employees who do not show they have been vaccinated will be subject to weekly or bi-weekly Covid-19 tests and restrictions on official travel.
The United States has approximately 2.18 million civilian employees and an additional 570,000 US Postal Service (USPS) workers, according to 2020 data. The US government employed 3.7 million contract workers in 2017, according to a study by New York University. Postal workers are not affected by the new rules.
Biden also asked the Defense Department to review “how and when” members of the military will need to take the vaccine.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, on a trip to Southeast Asia, said he would consult with his medical advisers and other senior military officials and develop a plan for the way forward.
Austin did not give a timeline on how long it would take to look into the issue, but he said the military would act as quickly as possible.
Meanwhile, state, local, and territorial governments in the United States will be able to tap into $ 350 billion in coronavirus aid to provide $ 100 in payments to every newly vaccinated American to increase inoculation rates of Covid-19, on US Department of the Treasury noted.
“I know paying people to get vaccinated might seem unfair to people who have been vaccinated before. But here’s the problem: If any incentives help us beat this virus, I think we should use them,” Biden said. .
$ 100 for a photo
Biden has called on state and local governments to offer $ 100 for the vaccine, a step already taken by New York City. They can use federal funds to pay for incentives, US Treasury noted.
Opening of schools
Biden’s pandemic strategy is under scrutiny as the Delta variant spreads and many Americans resist the vaccine.
Growing epidemics could impact the strong economic recovery. The US economy grew at an annualized rate of 6.5% in the last quarter, the government said Thursday.
Another issue is how the spike in infections is affecting efforts to get children back to school in the fall.
“We can and must open schools this fall, full time,” Biden said. “We can’t afford another year outside of the classroom.”
Biden urged school districts to hold at least one “pop-up vaccination clinic” in the coming weeks to get children ages 12 and older vaccinated.
The White House also said small and medium-sized businesses will be reimbursed for offering their workers paid time off to immunize children and other family members.
The National Union of Treasury Employees, which has 150,000 federal employees in 34 departments and agencies, said it was encouraging its members to get vaccinated, but had questions about how the new rules set out by Biden would be implemented. work.
“We will ensure that employees are treated fairly and that this protocol does not place undue hardship on them,” union president Tony Reardon said in a statement.
The 90,000-member International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, including some 30,000 NASA engineers and other skilled federal workers, said it supports a Covid-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers.
“We no longer want our members to die,” union president Paul Shearon said in a statement.
