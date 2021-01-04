World
100 dead in attacks on two villages in western Niger – Times of India
NIAMEY: “The Terrorists“killed about 100 people in two villages in the west Niger, the latest in a series of civilian massacres that rocked the jihadist-ravaged Tillaberi region, a local mayor said on Sunday.
The attacks on the villages of Tchoma Bangou and Zaroumadareye took place on Saturday just as the results of the first round of presidential elections were announced.
They were led by “terrorists who came on horseback on a hundred motorcycles,” said Almou Hassane, the mayor of Tondikiwindi commune which administers the two villages.
“There were up to 70 dead in Tchoma Bangou and 30 dead in Zaroumadareye,” he said. AFP, adding that he had just returned from the scene of the attacks.
The two villages are 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of the capital Niamey.
“There were also 75 injured, some of whom were evacuated to Niamey and Ouallam for treatment,” Hassane said.
The attackers split into two columns to carry out simultaneous attacks on the two villages, seven kilometers (four miles) apart, the mayor added.
Prime Minister Brigi Rafini led a delegation to the region on Sunday, while President Mahamadou Issoufou will hold an extraordinary security council on Monday, the presidential office said.
Local officials first reported the raids on Saturday, but the death toll was not clear, with one source putting it at around 50.
Issoufou Issaka, a former government minister from the region, said the jihadists carried out the double massacre after locals lynched two of them. He gave an estimated death toll of 83.
– “Cowardly and barbaric” – A senior regional official said the attack was carried out at noon (11:00 GMT), at the same time as the results of the first round of legislative and presidential elections were announced.
Election officials announced that the ruling party candidate and former minister Mohamed Bazoum won the first round of Niger’s presidential ballot, which was held last weekend. Bazoum promised to step up the fight against the jihadists.
Bazoum said his thoughts were with the families of the victims, adding in a video message that the attacks showed “terrorist groups pose a serious threat to the cohesion within our communities and a danger like no other.”
Issoufou previously expressed his condolences in a statement on Twitter in which he also condemned “the cowardly and barbaric attack”.
The two villages are located in the vast and unstable region of Tillaberi, located in the “tri-border” zone, where the porous borders of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso converge. The region has been under jihadist assault for years.
Four thousand people in the three countries died in 2019 as a result of jihadist violence and ethnic bloodshed caused by Islamists, according to the UN.
Seven Nigerien soldiers were killed in an ambush in Tillabéri on December 21.
Motorcycle trips have been banned in Tillabéri since last January in order to prevent incursions by very mobile jihadists on two wheels.
A landlocked state located in the heart of the Sahel, Niger is also hammered by jihadists from Nigeria, the cradle of a ten-year-old insurgency launched by Boko Haram.
Boko Haram claimed responsibility for an attack on December 12 that left 34 people dead in the village of Toumour in south-eastern Niger, near the border with Nigeria.
Last month, 34 villagers were massacred in the south-eastern Diffa region, also on the Nigerian border, on the eve of municipal and regional elections which had been repeatedly postponed due to lack of security.
The second round of the presidential election is scheduled for February 20.
