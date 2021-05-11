100 days in power, the Burmese junta pretends to control

BANGKOK (AP) – After Myanmar army seized power by ousting elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, they couldn’t even get trains to run on time: state railway workers were among the first organized opponents of the February takeover, and they went on strike.

Health workers who founded the civil disobedience movement against the military regime have stopped staffing government medical facilities. Many civil servants were absent from work, as were government employees and private banks. Universities have become hotbeds of resistance, and in recent weeks primary and secondary education has started to collapse as teachers, students and parents boycott public schools.

One hundred days after taking power, Myanmar’s ruling generals simply maintain the claim to control. The illusion is fueled mainly by his partially successful efforts to shut down independent media and prevent the streets from being the subject of large protests using lethal force. More than 750 protesters and passers-by were killed by security forces, according to detailed independent counts.

“The junta might like people to think things are back to normal because they aren’t killing as many people as they used to and there weren’t as many people on the streets as before, but. .. the feeling we get from talking to people on the ground is that the resistance certainly hasn’t subsided yet, ”said Thin Lei Win, a now Rome-based journalist who helped found the service. Myanmar Now information online in 2015.

The main change, she says, is that dissent is no longer as visible as it was at the start of protests – before security forces started using live ammunition – when marches and rallies in major towns and villages could. easily attract tens of thousands of people.

At the same time, said David Mathieson, an independent analyst who has worked on Myanmar issues for over 20 years, “Due to the very violent pacification of these protests, many people are poised to become more violent.”

“We are already starting to see signs of this. And with the right training, leadership and resources, what Myanmar could go through is an incredibly destructive and destructive internal armed conflict in several parts of urban areas.

Meanwhile, the junta also faces a growing military challenge in the still turbulent border regions where ethnic minority groups wield political power and maintain guerrilla armies. Two of the most combat-hardened groups, the Kachin in the north and the Karen in the east, have declared their support for the protest movement and stepped up their fighting, despite the response from the government army, known as Tatmadaw, with greater firepower. , including air strikes.

Just a month ago, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, described the situation as grim, saying that “Myanmar’s economy, education and health infrastructure have been damaged. on the verge of collapse, leaving millions of Burmese without livelihoods, basic services and, increasingly, food security.

It’s no surprise that The Economist magazine, in an April cover story, called Myanmar “Asia’s next failed state” and said it was heading for Afghanistan.

The UN Bachelet drew a different comparison.

“There are clear echoes of Syria in 2011,” she said. “Here, too, we have seen peaceful protests met with unnecessary and clearly disproportionate force. The brutal and persistent state repression of its own people has led some to take up arms, followed by a downward and rapidly expanding spiral of violence across the country.

Junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing has avoided all mediation efforts by the United Nations as well as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, of which Myanmar is a member.

Myanmar’s resistance movement, meanwhile, was organized largely and quickly underground.

A few days after the junta took power, elected parliamentarians who were refused their seats convened their own parliament. Its members formed a shadow national unity government with guidelines for an interim constitution, and last week a popular defense force as the forerunner of a Federal Union army. Many towns, villages and even neighborhoods had already formed local defense groups which, in theory, will now be part of the People’s Defense Force.

In addition to boosting morale, these actions serve a strategic purpose by endorsing a style of federal government, sought for decades by the country’s ethnic minorities to give them self-governing powers in the border areas where they predominate.

The promotion of federalism, in which the center shares power with the regions, aligns the interests of the pro-democracy anti-military movement with the goals of ethnic minorities. In theory, this could add a real military component to a movement whose armaments are typically no more lethal than Molotov cocktails and air rifles – although homemade bombs have been added to its arsenals in recent weeks.

In practice, at least for the time being, the guerrilla armies of the Kachin in the north and the Karen in the east will fight as they always have to protect their own territory. They can provide military training to the thousands of activists who have allegedly fled cities to their areas, but are still overwhelmed by government forces. But in their native land, they have an advantage over what their populations see as an occupying army. That may be enough.

“The only thing the military is really threatened by is when all these disparate voices and communities across the country really start working against it, not as one unified monolith, but all working against the interests of the army. ‘army,’ analyst Mathieson said. “And I think that’s the best we can hope for going forward, that people recognize that all efforts have to go against the military. And if that means fighting in the hills and organizing peaceful protests and other forms of retaliation against the military in towns and cities, then so be it. “

It is difficult to assess whether the military has a breaking point.

Mathieson said he saw no sign that the junta was ready to negotiate or concede anything. The Tatmadaw is “remarkably resilient. And they recognize that it is an almost existential threat to their survival. “

Associated Press reporter Jerry Harmer contributed to this report.