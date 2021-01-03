100 civilians declared dead after attacks in Niger

NIAMEY, Niger – About a hundred civilians were killed on Saturday in attacks by suspected militants in the West African nation of Niger, government officials said.

Gunmen shot at men and boys in what was reportedly a revenge attack on the villages of Tchoma Bangou and Zaroumadareye. The villages lie in the southwestern region of Tillabéri, where civilians have are more and more attacked over the past two years.

“They opened fire on everyone,” said Jahafar Koudize, a resident of Tchoma Bangou who managed to escape.

The attack, which took place barely a week after the presidential election in Niger, is one of the deadliest in the country. Prime Minister Brigi Rafini, in remarks broadcast on national television on Sunday from a visit to the area of ​​the attacks, estimated the death toll at 100 but did not say who was responsible, Reuters reported.