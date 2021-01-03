100 civilians declared dead after attacks in Niger
NIAMEY, Niger – About a hundred civilians were killed on Saturday in attacks by suspected militants in the West African nation of Niger, government officials said.
Gunmen shot at men and boys in what was reportedly a revenge attack on the villages of Tchoma Bangou and Zaroumadareye. The villages lie in the southwestern region of Tillabéri, where civilians have are more and more attacked over the past two years.
“They opened fire on everyone,” said Jahafar Koudize, a resident of Tchoma Bangou who managed to escape.
The attack, which took place barely a week after the presidential election in Niger, is one of the deadliest in the country. Prime Minister Brigi Rafini, in remarks broadcast on national television on Sunday from a visit to the area of the attacks, estimated the death toll at 100 but did not say who was responsible, Reuters reported.
In December 2019 and January 2020, the Nigerien security forces suffered enormous losses in the same region, where four US special forces soldiers were killed alongside five of their Nigerien colleagues in 2017.
No group has claimed responsibility for the killings, but activists who recently made forays into Tillabéri are with the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, an Islamic State franchise.
The entire region has become increasingly dangerous for many who live there.
Since rebels and armed Islamists took control of towns in neighboring Mali in 2012, the terrorist threat has spread across the Sahel, a strip of land south of the Sahara. At the same time, the military forces of several Sahelian countries, including Niger, have serious abuse.
Niger efforts to contain the ISIS in the Greater Sahara has failed, experts say, and security forces are increasingly withdrawing from the region.
Mr. Koudize, a resident of Tchoma Bangou, said he fled with his wife and five children but the gunmen killed as many boys and men in the village as they could.
“We tried to defend ourselves as best we could – two of us were armed,” he said. “But when they killed those two, many of us fled with our families.”
Mr. Koudize said that on December 15, three armed men came to try to collect money from the villagers – a “tax” they impose on communities in the area. Speaking to Zarma, he used the word “izifuto” to describe men, a Nigerien term translated in various ways as terrorist, jihadist or bandit.
The villagers killed the men, Koudize said.
“This is what pushed the jihadists to come in force to take revenge on the village,” he said.
Everyone in the region was fed up with the constant extortion, Koudize said.
“All the villagers in the region have decided to fight the terrorists, because even if the authorities send soldiers to protect us, it is only for a few days,” he said. “We can no longer live as prisoners.”
Niger organized the first round of its presidential election on December 27, and the vote is expected to result in the country’s first peaceful and democratic transfer of power.
President Mahamadou Issoufou resigns after serving the two terms authorized by the Constitution. The ruling party candidate, Mohamed Bazoum, will face a former president, Mahamane Ousmane, in a second round to be held in February.
