10 photo stories that will challenge your worldview

This week, we felt like we were starting to recover from the chaos of the start of the year. If, like me, you literally shed tears of joy seeing the sun shine on a walk around the block this week, then this photo story roundup is for you.

Black History Month is coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean we’re done telling black stories. In February, we spoke with Michael Mery at the Schomburg Center for Black Culture Research on the legacy of black photographers in the 20th century and the importance of collections. Melissa Alexander, who sometimes goes through the alter ego Phyllis iller, shared his current project, Around girls, which includes photos that reimagine the best of ’90s black femininity.

Juliette Cassidy photographed young girls in Afghanistan feeling empowered to skateboard, and Silver Eye Center for Photography came out with his first list of photographers to watch. A year after the first COVID-19 death in Europe, the small Italian town where it happened is recovering and in Venezuela, trained volunteers are responding to emergencies. The men raising pigeons on New York City’s rooftops are feeling the effects of the changing times, and Italian museums are quietly reopening without the crowds. Finally, we take a look at the dreamy and brooding work of Vanessa Leroy and his new book, there is a place i want to take you.

