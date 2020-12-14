World
10 Afghan security forces killed in Taliban attack in Kunduz – Times of India
KUNDUZ / AFGHANISTAN: at least 10 members of the security forces, including one commander of the border police, were killed and six others were injured in a Taliban attack in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz on Sunday evening, the member of the provincial council Monday.
“At least 10 members of the security forces, including a commander of the border police, were killed and six others were injured in a Taliban attack in Imam Sahib district Kunduz province Sunday evening, ”said Khalil Qarizada, member of the provincial council, quoted by Tolo News.
Earlier Monday, the Afghan Ministry of Defense announced that at least 65 Taliban had been killed in attacks on security outposts in Zherai, Arghandab, Panjwai and Shah Wali Kot On Sunday in districts of Kandahar province, Tolo News reported.
The Taliban must comment on these attacks, however.
