1 dead, 7 injured in downtown Phoenix hotel shooting – Times of India

PHOENIX: A man was killed and seven others injured in a filming inside a city center Phoenix hotel early Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix at around 12:30 p.m.

Police said an altercation between a group of people between the ages of 18 and 22 who all attended a reception inside the hotel turned into gunfire.

“We believe this is an isolated incident and not a random act,” police spokesman Sgt. Maggie Coxswain mentionned. “We’re still interviewing witnesses … There was definitely more than one gunman.”

It was unclear what kind of event was going on at this upscale hotel located near the city’s convention center and close to the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball stadium and Phoenix suns “Basketball arena.

Cox said officers on arrival evacuated hotel staff from the building before conducting a search. They located the dead man and helped the victims seek treatment before being taken to hospital.

The victims had “various injuries … gunshot wounds,” according to Cox, who provided no details.

Police at the scene had earlier said that none of the seven victims appeared to have life-threatening injuries, but there had been no immediate update on their conditions.

A call to the hotel for comment on the shooting and the ongoing event was not immediately returned.