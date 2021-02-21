World
1 dead, 4 injured in American Legion shootout in Missouri – Times of India
KENNETT: One person died and four others were injured in overnight shooting American Legion club in the south-east Missouripolice said on Sunday.
KAIT-TV reported that officers found the five victims inside the American Legion building in Kennett following the report of the shooting before 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Two people were transported to a hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in critical condition. Two other victims were being treated in local hospitals.
No arrests were immediately reported on Sunday morning in connection with the shooting.
The Missouri State Patrol and the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.
